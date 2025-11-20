Comedian Tig Notaro claims she 'never heard' from Cheryl Hines after RFK Jr's presidential run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Tig Notaro elaborated on her fallout with actress Cheryl Hines after Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ran for office, saying on Tuesday she "never heard from her again" after ending their podcast.

"I didn't sever the friendship, but I did notice once he was running for president and once I stepped away from our old podcast, I never heard from her again other than nice responses to me sending love when I thought maybe she needs support or maybe she's feeling this way or that, based on what I knew of her," Notaro said on the "Handsome Podcast."

Notaro and Hines had previously co-hosted the podcast "Tig and Cheryl: True Story," where they discussed recent documentaries they watched. Though Notaro previously called Hines one of her "favorite friends to be ridiculous with," she said their friendship ultimately ended over Kennedy's political views.

"She and I had a four-hour conversation, and she went through different issues and encouraged me to sit down with Bobby, and I was like, 'Let me think on this,'" Notaro said. "And then I woke up, and I was like, 'Yeah. No, thank you.'"

Notaro described needing to "step away" from Hines on the podcast "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa" last month, saying that it became more difficult after Kennedy endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2024.

She added on the "Handsome Podcast" that she simply couldn't be part of Hines' "world" in politics.

"The other issue was, this isn't my world. This is not my world," she said. "And if you're choosing to go into that world, that is your business. But I have to step outside, because I didn't know, and I still don't know where this road is going. But it's not one that I'm interested in."

During a recent interview with The Times of London , Hines called out what she saw as hypocrisy from Hollywood based on the backlash she's faced for her husband's views.

"I have compassion for those actors and entertainers who really want people to know where they stand morally, I suppose," Hines said. "[But] I’ve never been one of them. I’ve been a person who has not been politically inclined. But it is eye-opening to see people really wanting to tell you how much their morals do not line up with, say, the present administration, because they don’t like hate or judgment."

She continued, "But then that’s exactly what they inflict on other people: ‘We’re inclusive. We like everybody regardless. Except her. She’s married to this guy and I don’t like that guy.’"