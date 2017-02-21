Charlotte McKinney's Men's Health Photoshoot, Sweetwater Social's 'Bill Murray' Cocktail, and Much, Much, More

Here's what everybody's gabbing about:

• GUESS model, Carl's Jr. spokeswoman, and now "Joe Dirt 2" actress Charlotte McKinney posed for a bikini pictorial in the August issue of Men's Health magazine (see a pic above), which hits newsstands on Tuesday. Also hitting newsstands on Tuesday? A bunch of sweatly, lustful guys pretending to have a profound interest in men's health.

• When the staff of NYC's Sweetwater Social was designing the bar's unique drink menu, they took inspiration from all over: the changing of seasons, early American literature, and of course, a somewhat obscure Bill Murray film from 2003. Watch the video below to see how it's made, then be sure to

• Forbes released their list of 2015's Highest-Paid Superstars on Monday, and they determined that, after athletes Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, Katy Perry was the highest paid entertainer with $135 million. Her fortune becomes even more impressive when you realize she barely spends a dime of that on clothes, instead preferring to wear only thrift-shop finds and leftover remnants from parade floats.

• Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake took the stage at a friend's wedding for an impromptu rendition of his 2002 hit "Senorita" (below). The guests were no doubt delighted by Timberlake's performance, though we're guessing the actual wedding band (upper left) had a little trouble maintaining the vibe during their subsequent rendition of Kool & The Gang's "Celebration."

• NBC announced on Monday that they would not be airing the Miss USA or Miss Universe pageants following owner Donald Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants. In addition, they said Trump won't be coming back for "Celebrity Apprentice," which means they'll have to find somebody else who's really good at firing people. Maybe the two Bobs from "Office Space"? We'd watch that.

• On Monday, Buzzfeed unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming documentary "I Am Chris Farley." You can watch it here, but Chris Farley's fans should be warned: It looks like it's going to invoke feelings of overwhelming sadness, interspersed with only brief moments of hilarity. Kind of like that movie he did with Matthew Perry.

• Earlier this week on Twitter, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea pretty much said Britney Spears was the reason their song "Pretty Girls" flopped. "Unfortunately im [sic] just featured..." she wrote, insinuating that Britney didn't hold up her end of promotion or performances. However, the fact that "Pretty Girls" was kind of an annoying song didn't seem to factor into Azalea's thinking.

• For its newest issue, W magazine compiled a list of the 10 sexiest supermodels in social media (including Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk) and then had those models pose for a racy photoshoot in various states of undress. (Warning! That link is NSFW.) We've embedded Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's entry above, mostly because hers was the only pic could post without getting fired for "inappropriate use of a company computer."

• Speaking of those W mag pics, Chrissy Teigen keeps trying to share hers on Instagram but it keeps getting deleted, likely because it features her exposed nipple. She's since tried uploading watercolor, pencil-sketch and colored pencil versions, but each has been removed. Perhaps if she tried a cubist version? In which her naked breast is barely distinguishable from her shoulder? (Give it another shot, Teigen.)

• In the video for their new song "Where Are U Now" featuring Justin Beiber, artists Skrillex and Diplo instucted fans to paint or draw on images of Bieber's face (below). We're guessing it was meant to represent how our personal opinons "color" our views of the controversial singer, but frankly, we're just astonished more people didn't draw cartoon genitals on his forehead.

• On Monday afternoon, the director of the 2014 superhero film "Guardians of the Galaxy" confirmed the title of the film's sequel: The next installment will simply have the words "Vol. 2" tacked onto the end of it, suggesting that the filmmakers were inspired by past movies such as "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," "Nympomaniac, Vol. II," and that seven-volume anthology of folk music your aunt once ordered from PBS.

• And finally, Shia LaBeouf was spotted shirtless at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial over the weekend, where he reportedly screamed the word "America!" until an elderly tourist asked him to stop, at which point he told her he was a U.S. Marine and tried to ask her on a date. That said, it appears as if LaBeouf has given up on trying to be the finest actor of his generation, and is instead trying to become the Gary Busey of his generation.