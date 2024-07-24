Charlize Theron, Katharine McPhee turn heads in monochromatic looks: PHOTOS

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron wore a white dress with a dramatic sleeve which draped to the floor when she walked the red carpet at the "Prelude to the Olympics" event at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

The actress accessorized the dress with a gold clutch, strappy gold heels and diamond jewelry, including bracelets and rings. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek bun, leaving out her bangs.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion was spotted out and about in Paris in a simple black Dior dress with puffy sleeves, a collar and a flared skirt. The legendary singer kept her glam to a minimum and wore her hair in a low bun.

Her appearance in France sparked rumors she is set to perform during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, marking her return to the stage since announcing her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry strutted through the streets of London in a black Balenciaga T-shirt dress.

The singer accessorized with layered bracelets, sunglasses, platform boots and a BB Soft Hobo handbag.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello posed for photos in a sleek black dress featuring a turtleneck halter neckline, a thigh-high slit and ruching at the hips. The songstress kept the look rather simple, choosing to tie her blonde locks in a loose updo and wearing minimal jewelry.

The star is one of many celebs embracing the mesh shoe trend on the carpet, as she paired the dress with see-through black heels.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale walked the red carpet at The Summer Gala By Gala One event in France, wearing a strapless black Raisa Vanessa gown with a gold peplum accent on her hips.

The dress featured a semi-plunging neckline and a slit on the side. She paired the look with dangly gold earrings and an animal print bracelet, choosing to wear her hair in an elevated ponytail.

Katharine McPhee

Former "American Idol" contestant Katharine McPhee walked the red carpet at "The Fab Thirties" event in Italy, wearing a simple black sequined dress, which she paired with a belt to cinch her waist.

McPhee walked the carpet and performed at the event with her husband, David Foster, who recently came under fire for calling her fat in a resurfaced clip from March 2023.

"Oh, yeah. You were fat," Foster told McPhee in the video, when she described herself as chubby when competing on "American Idol."

Lala Kent

"Vanderpump Rules" personality Lala Kent had her baby bump on full display when she arrived at "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke's fashion show for her Sutton Brands Green Label Capsule Collection in a completely sheer black jumpsuit.

Kent paired the look with a black blazer, as well as chunky black heels and mini hoop earrings. She wore her brunette hair down and smiled for the camera.

The reality star announced she was expecting her second child, a girl, in March. A month later, fans watched as Kent chose her sperm donor on an episode of the reality show, during a party she hosted at Lisa Vanderpump's house.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts wore a simple strapless black Fendi column dress for The Summer Gala by Gala One event in Italy.

The event marked the first time Roberts walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Cody John. Roberts announced the engagement in an Instagram post on July 16, with a picture showing the two of them smiling as they hugged near a lake, with a ring on her finger.

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she captioned the post.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson walked the red carpet at the 2024 Knights Of Charity Gala in a black Safiyaa dress. The dress featured a showstopping white cape, which draped over her shoulders and onto the floor.

The Duchess of York also wore black opera gloves and a mini briefcase purse.