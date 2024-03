Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent didn't factor in her sperm donor's level of attractiveness when choosing the father of her second child.

On Monday, Kent, 33, dove into the details about her sperm donor process on her "Give Them Lala" podcast.

Lala shared that when it came to qualities she was searching for in a potential sperm donor, "looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me."

She added, "And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not."

Kent revealed that she has not seen adult photos of the donor she chose to go with because he, as well as other donors, can choose for potential recipients not to see them.

"I did say, ‘What does he look like?’ Because I feel like this baby — and we live in Los Angeles, so that’s great — but the outside world is funny," she explained. "Not everybody is as progressive as we are, and I just felt like, ‘OK, I’m bringing this baby into the world because I so badly want it to be here. But I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can.’"

The reality star shared that she did consider what her future child would look like because she did want her baby to "have this same aesthetic look as me, my mom, [her daughter] Ocean."

Lala and her ex, Randall Emmett, welcomed Ocean Kent Emmett, in 2021.

"The world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family," Lala said. "I don’t want to make it any tougher for them."

Kent shared that the donor she did decide to go with has a connection to her two-year-old daughter because both his favorite song and poem "had to do with the ocean."

During her podcast episode, Lala explained that her sperm donor facility worked closely with her "fertility specialist" that she worked with for her intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"Only 10% of women who go into the California Cryobank to seek out a donor because they want to do parenthood on their own, there’s only 10% of people who, like me, who are like, ‘I just want a child and I need a donor,'" Kent explained.

In January, Kent opened up to Cosmopolitan about her decision to undergo IUI.

"It’s a road I never thought I would be going down," Kent told the outlet at the time. "I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option."

On her podcast, Lala revealed that she got pregnant after her first round of IUI. She took several pregnancy tests in December 2023 because it "didn’t seem real."

"I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one. I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]. I really did," she said. "And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast."

The reality star was surprised the news "didn’t get out sooner" after she revealed her pregnancy to others.

"I’m the worst at keeping my own secrets," Kent said. "I’ll keep yours to the death, but me, I’m like, ‘Who can I tell?’"

Kent shared her secret with her Instagram followers on Sunday. She shared a photo of her daughter looking up at her and touching her exposed, pregnant belly.

The second photo Lala included in her announcement was a photo of herself taking prenatal vitamins at the kitchen counter with Ocean.