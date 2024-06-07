Emma Roberts granted restraining order against man who broke in, called actress from inside her home

A judge granted Emma Roberts a restraining order against a man the actress claimed broke into her home while she was out of town.

According to Roberts' application for protection, filed in Los Angeles May 14 and obtained by Fox News Digital, the man broke into her home and used a landline phone to call the "American Horror Story" star.

Roberts reportedly locked her home May 7 as she left the state of California for work. The man allegedly broke into her home between May 7 and May 8, the actress said in the filing.

"While still present in my residence, the Respondent used my landline to call my cellphone," the court documents state. "During the conversation, I realized the caller was a stranger and he confirmed he was still in my residence."

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE'S STARRING ALONGSIDE EMMA ROBERTS IN ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

Roberts specifically claimed she received a missed call from her landline and called back thinking it was a family member. The man, who Roberts did not know, answered and referred to her as "Emma." He allegedly told her she had given him permission to stay in her home.

The "Scream Queens" star denied knowing the man or giving him permission to be inside her home.

Law enforcement was "immediately contacted," but the 33-year-old man reportedly eluded arrest. Now he continues to send the actress "disturbing text messages," according to the filing.

"I am in sustained fear and am afraid to return to my own home," Roberts' court documents stated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The judge also granted protection for Roberts' son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. The 3-year-old was included in the application for the restraining order after the alleged stalker "mentioned [Roberts'] child by his name."

Roberts said she's "concerned" about the man's "intentions."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Roberts' representative for additional comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The man allegedly told Roberts he would return within two weeks.

According to Roberts' lawyer, the man "appears to be obsessed with stalking" the actress, who is concerned he might "potentially cause physical harm" to her and her child.

The judge granted Roberts five years of protection Wednesday. The man must stay 100 yards away from the actress and her son, including their home, work and school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP