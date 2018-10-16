Chance The Rapper teases press conference about Chicago mayoral race after cryptic tweets about running

Chance The Rapper is teasing a big political announcement in Chicago after musing on social media about a possible run for mayor.

On Monday night, the “I Might Need Security” singer posted an image to Twitter that appeared to be a media advisory from the City of Chicago informing the public that he would be holding a press conference regarding the mayoral election at city hall at 10 a.m. While the advisory did not specify a date, it’s likely referencing Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Representatives for City Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment in authenticating Chance The Rapper’s tweet.

The possible press conference comes just one day after the star, whose real name is Chancellor Johnathan Bennett, fueled the flames of a potential mayoral run by tweeting, “Im thinkin maybe I should.”

While the line may seem innocuous, Rolling Stone magazine reports that it’s a reference to a 2015 track titled “Somewhere In Paradise,” in which he talks about running for mayor. The full lyric goes: “They say I’m saving my city, say I’m staying for good / They screaming ‘Chano for mayor,’ I’m thinking maybe I should.”

However, according to sources quoted by The Chicago Sun Times, it’s more likely that Chance would be endorsing a candidate rather than simply announcing his own mayoral run. The outlet added that candidate would not be County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, which would put Chance in opposition to his own father, Ken Williams-Bennett, who formerly worked for President Barack Obama and current Mayor Rahm Emanuel.