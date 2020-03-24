Coronavirus lockdowns are putting stress on broadband networks, global 'internet pressure' map reveals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A global "internet pressure" map reveals that the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on the internet as tens of millions of people log on while under mandatory work-from-home orders.

The map was created by researchers in Australia and the software behind the effort was developed by data company KASPR Datahaus -- which reportedly collects billions of internet activity measurements each day.

"More people at home means more people online – with big bandwidth appetites," Paul Raschky, an economist at Monash University in Melbourne and co-founder of KASPR Datahaus, told The Daily Mail.

The company said that any bandwidth-intense activity, such as high-definition video streaming and graphic-intensive online gaming, can contribute to congestion.

The map, which The Daily Mail reports is available to the public, shows that pressure on internet networks is being felt significantly in Italy, Spain, Sweden, Iran and Malaysia.

