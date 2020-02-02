Celebrity sightings at Super Bowl LIV

Millions of people watch the Super Bowl each year, and celebrities are no exception.

Like years past, many celebrities have been seen at this year's big game.

Here are some of the biggest stars at Super Bowl LIV:

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy

One of music's most famous families was spotted at the game.

Jay-Z's entertainment company has a hand in the halftime show, so it's no surprise that he was there with his family.

Photos of the trio are scarce, but TMZ was able to obtain some of the family staying seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem.

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller

Cheifs superfan Paul Rudd was spotted at the Super Bowl, and he spent time with a couple of his famous pals.

Rudd's Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner was seen at the game, as was "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller.

DJ Khalid

The rapper and producer was spotted at Super Bowl LIV.

Khaled, 44, also starred in a commercial with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Pitbull.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was seen at the big game with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Kevin Hart

Funnyman Kevin Hart was spotted speaking with the press outside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B shared several videos on Instagram for the big game.

Among the videos she posted were clips from Demi Lovato's national anthem performance, and Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block."