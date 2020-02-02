Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl
Published

Celebrity sightings at Super Bowl LIV

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Feb. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Millions of people watch the Super Bowl each year, and celebrities are no exception.

Like years past, many celebrities have been seen at this year's big game.

Here are some of the biggest stars at Super Bowl LIV:

Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

One of music's most famous families was spotted at the game.

Jay-Z's entertainment company has a hand in the halftime show, so it's no surprise that he was there with his family.

Photos of the trio are scarce, but TMZ was able to obtain some of the family staying seated during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem.

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller

(Left to right) Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller attend Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cheifs superfan Paul Rudd was spotted at the Super Bowl, and he spent time with a couple of his famous pals.

Rudd's Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner was seen at the game, as was "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller.

DJ Khalid

DJ Khaled attends Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The rapper and producer was spotted at Super Bowl LIV.

Khaled, 44, also starred in a commercial with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Pitbull.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Left to right) Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski at the big game. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski was seen at the big game with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart at Hard Rock Stadium before Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Funnyman Kevin Hart was spotted speaking with the press outside of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Cardi B

Cardi B posted a video of herself singing and dancing along to Jennifer Lopez's performance at Super Bowl LIV.

Rapper Cardi B shared several videos on Instagram for the big game.

Among the videos she posted were clips from Demi Lovato's national anthem performance, and Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block."