Celebrities react to HFPA, Golden Globes controversy

Stars in Hollywood are speaking out amid the heightened controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the recent cancellation of next year's Golden Globes.

The HFPA, which puts on the awards show each year, has been denounced for a lack of diversity and for ethical impropriates. It reached a tipping point on Monday when NBC announced it will not air next year's awards ceremony.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," the network told Fox News in a statement on Monday. "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Celebrities took to Twitter to weigh in on the network's cancellation of the show in addition to Netflix and Amazon's recent decisions to cut ties with the association.

"Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so," Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter.

She also appeared to commend Tom Cruise, who returned his three Globes to the press association's headquarters, a person told The Associated Press Monday.

"That time that Tom Cruise sent his @goldenglobes for 'Jerry Maguire,' 'Magnolia' and 'Born on the Fourth of July' in an actual box to the reception desk of HFPA to stand against their sexist, homophobic, racist practices of exclusion, harassment and bias," she added.

Scarlett Johansson, a five-time Golden Globes nominee, also called out the HFPA, shining a light on what it's like for actors who are "expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences" and award shows.

"In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences," Johansson said in a statement over the weekend via Yahoo. "The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

"Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo shared a positive response to NBC's announcement on Monday.

"Thank you, @NBC, for taking the time to do this right," Ruffalo tweeted.

Ruffalo's reaction comes just days after he posted a lengthy statement on Twitter with the hashtag #ChangeIsGolden to stress the HFPA's shortfalls after Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke out about cutting ties with the organization.

"It's discouraging to see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion," the statement read in part.

Ruffalo added that as a "recent winner" of a Golden Globe, he "cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient."

"Grey's Anatomy" creator and producer Shonda Rhimes declared on Twitter that "every step forward' matters.

"So many people in front of/behind the camera, at studios/streamers & PR firms took a stand to shift a piece of the biz model that affects the economic futures of artists who are often tokenized/not included," Rhimes tweeted. "These steps can work in any industry."

In February, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the 87-person body possessed not one Black member.

The negative press toward the organization prompted many Hollywood publicists to advise their clients to avoid events put on by the organization until they took corrective action.

Meanwhile, the HFPA's recent plan to combat the systemic issues have largely been deemed as inadequate. The intense fallout rages on as many industry figures continue to condemn the organization.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.