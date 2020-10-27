Celebrities react to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation: 'The corruption is shameless'

Hollywood's biggest stars are speaking out following Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Senate voted to confirm Barrett as an associate justice on the nation's highest court with a 52-48 vote. She was then sworn in at the White House.

Celebrities almost immediately took to social media late Monday to weigh in, much like they've done throughout the several major events leading up to the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

"Duck Dynasty" alum Phil Robertson voiced his support for Barrett on his Instagram along with a picture of the new justice walking with President Trump.

"Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett -- I like the sound of that. Today is a win for life and liberty in America," Robertson, a vocal Trump supporter, wrote.

He added: "Congratulations to the 115th justice of the Supreme Court. And thank you, President @RealDonaldTrump."

"Roseanne" actress Sandra Bernhard, however, was less than thrilled with the confirmation.

Taking to Twitter, Bernhard claimed that Barrett has "total contempt of other women who demand #reproductivejustice."

"She will do anything to destroy #LGBTQ marriage & protection, she is controlled by her religious dogma & has relented all sense of intellectual acuity we need to brace ourselves," Bernhard wrote.

Alyssa Milano expressed her opposition to Barrett's appointment with a number of retweets, one of which came from "The West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford, who argued that despite Barrett's confirmation there's "still time" to flip some states.

"Punch back with a donation to flip state legislatures," Whitford tweeted. "Our lives don't have to suffer at the hands of a hijacked Supreme Court."

Milano also reiterated that she's supporting Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris with a picture that read, "I'm voting for women's rights & I'm voting for Joe Biden."

Cher, who campaigned for Biden over the weekend, warned: "New Supreme Court Crazy's 1st Case, May Decide Presidency."

"One Week After Election She'll Vote Down Affordable Care Act, No Preexisting Condts.She'll Keep Trump's Taxes Hidden, Bring Up ROE V.WADE. Undo & Vote Against LGBTQ Rights,& ON& ON. VOTE NOW,OUR LIVES DEPEND ON YOUR VOTE."

Hollywood director Rob Reiner also voiced his discomfort by calling out Barrett's participation in a campaign event for Trump at the White House.

"Immediately after being sworn in, our latest Supreme Court Justice attends a campaign event for a disgraceful desperate Sociopath. The Corruption is shamless," Reiner tweeted.

Similarly, John Cleese called the move "unbelievable corruption."

Back in September a majority of left-leaning celebrities spoke out against Trump's nomination of Barrett, which a little over one week after the tragic death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg remained on the court for more than two decades. At the time of her death, several stars argued that the seat should not be filled until after the election in an effort to give the American people as much of a say as possible in a decision that could affect the makeup of the court for a generation.