Ashley Tisdale says she was 'shamed' for nose job: 'I was scrutinized, judged'

Ashley Tisdale opened about the harsh criticism she received after getting a nose job in the mid-2000s.

The former "High School Musical" star, 35, penned an essay for her website Frenshe and reflected on the "shame" she felt for getting the procedure she insists was for medical reasons.

In 2007, Tisdale revealed she couldn't breathe properly and after seeing a doctor, discovered her "septum was 80 percent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose."

Upon her doctor's recommendation, she underwent rhinoplasty but it wasn't about "changing my appearance."

Tisdale called the backlash for the decision from fans "traumatic."

"Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now," she wrote. "When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

The singer confessed she wanted to be honest about her surgery but felt she couldn't at the time.

She was recently asked about it in an interview and Tisdale admitted, "It brought up a very dark time in my life. Things like having paparazzi break into my home to get the ‘first shot,’ and feeling like I let people down were the first things that came to mind. BUT I’m choosing to see this as a push to face it, write it down and finally let go."

Tisdale thanked her audience for letting her be vulnerable with the post.

"Thank you for always allowing me to be honest and vulnerable with no judgment. If only other women could approach this subject the same way, we could probably feel less shame and a lot more love," she concluded.

The "Carol's Second Act" is currently pregnant and expecting her first child, a girl, with her husband Christopher French.