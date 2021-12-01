Celebrities who got engaged in 2021

The "Twilight" and "Charlie's Angels" star broke the news during an appearance on "The Howard Stern" show in October. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on the SiriusXM show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." Stewart said she met Meyer, a screenwriter, roughly eight years ago while working on a movie, but they didn't reconnect for another six years when they attended a mutual friend's birthday party. They were first spotted out in public together in August of 2019 sharing an intimate moment after Stewart's split from model Stella Maxwell. (LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images)