Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Celebrities who got engaged in 2021

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Eric Stonestreet and more got engaged in 2021

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
  • PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Lindsay Lohan attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 20

     Lindsay Lohan announced in November that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. The celebrity took to Instagram where she posted a series of photos showing the two of them smiling and giggling together as she showed off her massive new ring.  (Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 20

    The "Twilight" and "Charlie's Angels" star broke the news during an appearance on "The Howard Stern" show in October. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on the SiriusXM show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." Stewart said she met Meyer, a screenwriter, roughly eight years ago while working on a movie, but they didn't reconnect for another six years when they attended a mutual friend's birthday party. They were first spotted out in public together in August of 2019 sharing an intimate moment after Stewart's split from model Stella Maxwell. (LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images)

  • Image 3 of 20

    Kal Penn revealed he’s engaged to his boyfriend of 11 years Josh. The actor who previously spent two years working in the White House under President Obama, shared the story of how he met Josh while struggling with his sexuality in his new book "You Can’t Be Serious." (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Image 4 of 20

    After a controversial year, former "Bachelor Nation" host Chris Harrison revealed in October that he is engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Lauren Zima.  (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

  • Image 5 of 20

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have confirmed they are engaged. The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiance on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles. "Forever @travisbarker," she captioned the announcement.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

  • Image 6 of 20

    The "Southern Charm" star, 31, appeared on Amazon Live on Thursday and revealed to the world that Brett popped the question last week after taking LeCroy and her 8-year-old son, Hudson, to a birthday shindig on Kiawah Island in South Carolina. "I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time," LeCroy gleamed. "It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kind of thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it." (John Valkos/Bravo)

  • Christian Haack appears on 'Good Morning America.'
    Image 7 of 20

    Christina Haack announced she is engaged to Joshua Hall. The HGTV star took to Instagram in September to confirm the exciting news. She shared three images of herself and her new husband-to-be along with a series of emojis that clearly indicates that she said yes to his proposal. Haack, 38, finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson.  (Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 20

    Kate Hudson announced on Instagram in September that she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The two began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fuhikawa two years later.  (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

  • Image 9 of 20

    Britney Spears announced in September that she and boyfriend Sam Asghari got engaged amid a high-profile year for the star, who was locked in a legal battle over her highly controversial conservatorship. The pop artist announced her engagement on Instagram in a post in which she showed off her shiny new rock. (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

  • Lindsay Schweitzer Eric Stonestreet
    Image 10 of 20

    The "Modern Family" actor revealed in August on social media that he got engaged to longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer. It seems many people questioned the age gap between the two, remarking that he, at 49-years-old, is far too old for Schweitzer. However, although his bride-to-be looks young, there is only a seven-year age gap between them. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

  • Image 11 of 20

    Jim Edmonds announced in August that he is engaged to Kortnie O’Connor. The duo began dating in January of 2020 after allegedly meeting when they had a threesome with Edmonds’ "RHOC" star ex-wife Meghan King Edmonds. This will be Edmonds’ fourth marriage. The duo finalized their divorce in May of 2021 but had been separated for a while.  (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Image 12 of 20

    Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Rain Walker, not only got engaged in 2021, but married as well. The 22-year-old model took to Instagram in October to share the exciting news that she tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan and shared photos from their apparent beachside wedding. The wedding came just months after the pair confirmed their engagement. In August, the daughter of the late actor displayed a shiny sparkler to her left hand as she waded in a secluded swimming pool. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)

  • Image 13 of 20

    HGTV star Ty Pennington proposed to his girlfriend Kellee Merrell in July and she said yes! A rep for the "Trading Spaces" star confirmed at the time that Pennington proposed to the Canadian social media manager over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida. They reportedly met in 2010 while he was working on the show in Toronto and stayed connected ever since.  (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

  • Grace Gummer
    Image 14 of 20

    Grace Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, revealed on Instagram in September that she married Mark Ronson. Page Six previously confirmed in August that they were engaged and planning to get married amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images))

  • Image 15 of 20

    The model and singer took to Instagram in May to show off a picture of a massive engagement ring and to announce to their more than 309K followers that they officially said "yes." In a statement to Fox News, the star said "I never thought I’d get married again but here I am." They also revealed that their new fiance is businessman and entrepreneur Chris Sheng. Stodden first announced the news on Instagram. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

  • Image 16 of 20

    Ricki Lake is ready to say "I do" again. The 52-year-old actress and former daytime talk show host announced she is ready to take this pivotal next step in an Instagram post she shared in February. "Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful," she captioned her smiling selfie next to fiancé Ross Burningham. (Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Image 17 of 20

    Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. got engaged in May. The "WandaVision" actress, 34, and the musician, 42, took to Instagram at the time to announce they were getting hitched after first going public with their relationship just one month prior. (Getty Images)

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick
    Image 18 of 20

    Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe and ex-"Bachelorette" contestant Jason Tartick announced they’re officially engaged in May. Tartick reportedly popped the question in Nashville, Tenn. while they were recording an episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast. She was the Bachelorette in 2015 where Tartick made it to the top 3. She left the show engaged to Shawn Booth, but they ultimately ended their engagement and she reignited the spark with her now-fiance. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images)

  • Image 19 of 20

    Bella Thorne announced in March that she is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly 2 years, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. Mascolo announced the news on his Instagram over the weekend by sharing a photo of the two of them together with her showing off the massive engagement ring he used to pop the question. "She said YES," he captioned the post, which also contained a myriad of snaps of the two of them throughout their relationship. (Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

  • Image 20 of 20

    Paris Hilton joined the list of celebrities who both got engaged and married in 2021. In February she took to Twitter on her 40th birthday to announce that he popped the question days prior and that she responded with a resounding "yes." "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.  (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Trending