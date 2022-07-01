Expand / Collapse search
A celebration of actress Blake Lively: Met Gala looks, marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds, and more

American actress and "Gossip Girl" alum, Blake Lively, stuns on the red carpet year after year

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
    Blake Lively began her acting career in the 1998 movie-musical "Sandman" directed by her father, Ernie Lively. In 2005, she performed in her breakout role as Bridget in the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." In 2007, Lively played Serena van der Woodsen in the CW’s "Gossip Girl." (Getty Images)

    Lively met her now-husband Ryan Reynolds while starring opposite each other in "Green Lantern" in 2010. They were both seeing other people at the time. They married on September 9, 2012 in a controversial ceremony at South Carolina's Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens. (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively is often praised for her Met Gala looks. One of her widely adored appearances was in 2018 celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown and a Lorraine Schwartz halo. (Getty Images)

    Lively returned to the Gala in 2022 as a co-chair and attendee celebrating "America: An Anthology of Fashion." She wore an extravagant Versace gown to the major fashion event. (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds co-chaired the 2022 Met Gala alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda and honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.  (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively has three daughters with Ryan Reynolds including James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, and Betty Reynolds. (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their children at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame star reveal. (Getty Images)

    In 2015, Lively starred in "The Age of Adaline" opposite actors Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford. Here she is photographed at the premiere in New York. (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively acted alongside Anna Kendrick in the 2018 mystery/comedy "A Simple Favor." (Getty Images)

    Blake Lively’s late father, Ernie Lively, was an actor, acting coach, producer, and director. Here, she is photographed with her mother, Elaine Lively, and her father Ernie in 2016.  (Getty Images)

