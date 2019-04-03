'CBS This Morning' shakeup: Co-host Bianna Golodryga leaving morning show, network

Bianna Golodryga, one of four co-hosts on "CBS This Morning," is leaving the show and the network, both parties announced Wednesday.

"Bianna Golodryga has decided to leave the network,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors."

Golodryga tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "I’ve enjoyed my time @CBSNews, but it is now the right moment for me to move on. I’m grateful for the friends and colleagues I’ve worked with @CBSThisMorning, and wish everyone the best. On to the next chapter!"

Golodryga's departure was first reported Tuesday by HuffPost. According to The Associated Press, Golodryga was told Monday that CBS News President Susan Zirinsky had different ideas for the show. The anchor was offered other work but decided to leave CBS.

Golodryga was added to "CBS This Morning" in October, joining co-hosts Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson. She had worked as a correspondent and fill-in host at CBS since September 2017 as part of a job-sharing arrangement with CNN, where she also works as a contributor. Golodryga previously worked for CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News.

NY POST: GAYLE KING TO SIGN MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO STAY AT CBS NEWS

CBS' morning show had been rising in the ratings with a newsy approach compared to rivals "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show, but lost momentum when Charlie Rose was fired after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

Three months into Zirinsky's job, her efforts to create her own vision for the network have become uncomfortably public, occasionally fueling gossipy stories in the press.

Her top priority has been negotiations to keep King, whose contract expires at the end of the year. King's string of newsmaking interviews, most notably last month with musician R. Kelly about the sexual misconduct charges against him, have suddenly made her CBS' indispensable star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She's also considering replacing "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor, perhaps with O'Donnell. The show has long been third in the ratings behind ABC and NBC, but the gap has widened since Glor took over for Scott Pelley.

Zirinsky is also expected to name a new executive producer for "CBS This Morning" soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.