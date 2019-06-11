Mark Harmon allegedly 'body checked' Pauley Perrette on 'NCIS' set: report

Former “NCIS” actress Pauley Perrette was allegedly assaulted by co-star Mark Harmon, a new report claims.

The 50-year-old actress alleged that Harmon is the reason she won’t return to the CBS procedural drama after he reportedly hit her on set in 2017.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” she wrote in a tweet Friday. "I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

PAULEY PERRETTE THANKS CBS FOR ITS RESPONSE TO HER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Perrette previously hinted that physical abuse played a role in her decision to leave the show, but a new report from TMZ may shine a light on the alleged circumstances. Sources told the outlet this week that Perrette claimed Harmon “body checked” her on the set in 2017. Perrette reportedly felt the hit was payback after she lobbied to ensure Harmon’s dog could no longer be on set.

She reportedly led the charge to get CBS to tell the actor he needed to keep the dog on a leash or in his trailer after it bit a crew member, requiring 16 stitches.

Neither representatives for Harmon, Perrette nor CBS responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

In a since-deleted tweet, Perrette also posted pictures of an individual – who she claims was a crew member on "NCIS" – with a bruised eye and stitches.

"You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!" she wrote in the now-deleted tweet alongside the photos. "And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job."

The Wrap reported the 2016 dog bite incident in May, citing it as the reason the duo stopped working closely together on set. TMZ reports that Harmon only brought the dog out when Perrette was around after that, putting further strain on their already tense relationship. However, it's unclear what she means when she asserts she lost her job over the incident as she seems to be on good terms with the network.

In a statement previously provided to Fox News from CBS, the television network said: “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on ‘NCIS’ and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

In response, Perrette took to Twitter at the time to thank CBS for its statement, indicating that it wasn't to blame for her assault allegations.

"I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back," she wrote.