Pauley Perrette says she's voting against Trump: He's the 'opposite of Jesus'

Former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette called President Donald Trump the "opposite of Jesus" in a message urging her followers to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday to share a lengthy message where she referred to Trump as a "mean, mean man."

Perrette wrote, “Where is Jesus when voting for someone who does the opposite of Jesus? I’m serious. I’m a faith-driven person. Jesus didn’t make fun of people, say horribly mean things, spread hate about race, women, handicapped and pretty much any target that makes the hateful cheer."

She continued, "I’m happy with my vote, as a Christian, to listen to love and Jesus and vote against trump [sic] and his pals in any way. He is a mean, mean man. He’s fooling you. Stop laughing with him. It’s cruelty and it’s wrong."

The star shared the tweet with a Bible verse caption from Mattew 16:26. The tweet caption read, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?"

Perrette, who has never shied away from sharing her political views, also shared a video of herself from 2012 which featured her talking about how Republicans attacked former President Barack Obama while he was in office.

“Obama has been doing everything he can to restore the economy, and it’s getting better and continues to get better,” she stated in the throwback video while wearing a "We the People" sweatshirt.

The actress shared the video again on her Twitter Monday with the caption, "So weird...I made this video in 2012....Only it SO MUCH WORSE NOW! Please vote against bigotry and misogyny.”

Perrette made headlines over the summer following the news that she would be leaving the "NCIS" series after 15 seasons on the show. The 49-year-old actress originally announced that she would be leaving the show back in 2017 and said that it was time for her to step aside for new things after 16 years.

CBS later said in a statement that despite her decision to leave, they were going to miss her presence on the show.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on 'NCIS' and we are all going to miss her."