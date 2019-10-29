Expand / Collapse search
Catherine Zeta-Jones and lookalike daughter Carys model together in new fashion campaign

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas are the latest mother-daughter duo to step in front of the camera.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner and her 16-year-old child, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, were featured Tuesday in Fendi's new #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign which highlights the fashion brand's lust-worthy handbag.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS GUSHES ABOUT WIFE CATHERINE ZETA-JONES AT THE 2019 GOLDEN GLOBES

"@catherinezetajones and @carys.douglas prove that beauty and style run in the family," the iconic Italian brand wrote on Instagram.

"Rome sweet home. @catherinezetajones and @carys.douglas explore the Eternal City and @silviaventurinifendi’s hometown – their #FendiPeekaboo bags always in hand," Fendi captioned an accompanying video.

“We had so much fun on set,” Douglas said in a statement obtained by People. “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones called her daughter "fearless" adding, “We are very close. We talk about everything.”

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES AND MICHAEL DOUGLAS SHARE THE SECRET TO THEIR 20-YEAR ROMANCE

The family members are fresh off posing for the cover of Vanity Fair Spain’s September issue in matching olive-green Fendi outfits.

Carys made her magazine cover debut for the September 2018 issue of Town & Country.

“Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she said in the interview. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

Douglas added that even though she's growing up in a famous family, her parents keep her grounded. “My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” she revealed.

And Zeta-Jones admitted she works hard at that.

“What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners,” Zeta-Jones explained. “There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years ... She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she’s not doing it to me.”

Zeta-Jones and Douglas also share a 19-year-old son Dylan.