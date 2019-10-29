Catherine Zeta-Jones and lookalike daughter Carys model together in new fashion campaign

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas are the latest mother-daughter duo to step in front of the camera.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner and her 16-year-old child, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, were featured Tuesday in Fendi's new #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign which highlights the fashion brand's lust-worthy handbag.

"@catherinezetajones and @carys.douglas prove that beauty and style run in the family," the iconic Italian brand wrote on Instagram.

"Rome sweet home. @catherinezetajones and @carys.douglas explore the Eternal City and @silviaventurinifendi’s hometown – their #FendiPeekaboo bags always in hand," Fendi captioned an accompanying video.

“We had so much fun on set,” Douglas said in a statement obtained by People. “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones called her daughter "fearless" adding, “We are very close. We talk about everything.”

The family members are fresh off posing for the cover of Vanity Fair Spain’s September issue in matching olive-green Fendi outfits.

Carys made her magazine cover debut for the September 2018 issue of Town & Country.

“Fashion has been so important in my life because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she said in the interview. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

Douglas added that even though she's growing up in a famous family, her parents keep her grounded. “My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” she revealed.

And Zeta-Jones admitted she works hard at that.

“What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners,” Zeta-Jones explained. “There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years ... She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she’s not doing it to me.”

Zeta-Jones and Douglas also share a 19-year-old son Dylan.