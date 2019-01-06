Michael Douglas gushes about wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 2019 Golden Globes: We have a ‘genuine love’

Michael Douglas couldn’t be happier he had his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones by his side as he took home a Golden Globe on Sunday.

The 74-year-old actor, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Kominsky Method," gushed about Zeta-Jones, 49, attending the award show with him while speaking to reporters backstage.

“Well we celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides a genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we’re in the same industry together really helps us understand what’s going on," Douglas explained.

He added: "It was great for her to be here tonight. It’s one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what’s going on."

Earlier in the evening, the couple sweetly held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos with Zeta-Jones rocking a gorgeous green number and Douglas in a classic black tuxedo.