Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trials
Published

Keith Raniere, ex-leader of self-help group NXIVM, convicted in sex-trafficking case

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Keith Raniere, the former leader of self-help group NXIVM, was convicted Wednesday in a federal case accusing him of turning women into his "sex slaves."

Raniere showed no reaction as the guilty verdict was read in a federal court in Brooklyn. Jurors took less than five hours to convict the 58-year-old on multiple charges, including sex trafficking, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019 file courtroom drawing, defendant Keith Raniere, center, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, is seated between his attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

In this Tuesday, May 7, 2019 file courtroom drawing, defendant Keith Raniere, center, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, is seated between his attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during the first day of his sex trafficking trial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

Prosecutors said testimony showed Raniere used women known as "masters" to demand nude photos and other things from "slaves." The material would be made public if they didn't obey orders to have sex with him to keep them in line, they said.

They called the former leader of the  self-help organization based in upstate New York a "crime boss" and "con man."

Some of his followers included  TV actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as a friend of a young Superman in the series "Smallville," and Seagram's liquor fortune heiress, Clare Bronfman.

Allison Mack pleads guilty to racketeering charges in NXIVM caseVideo

Among other allegations was that Raniere branded some women with his initials and had sex with one of his followers at age 15. A sorority sometimes called "The Vow" was created to satisfy his sexual desires for sex, power and control," Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza said in closing arguments.

Penza said Raniere also kept child pornography as a "trophy."

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued his client's behavior could be seen as  "repulsive and offensive, but we don't convict people in this country for being repulsive or offensive."

Agnifilo also said the sexual encounters were consensual and said there was no extortion attempt since the material was never released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mack and Bronfman were named as defendants with Raniere, but pleaded guilty before going to trial. Raniere was arrested in Mexico last year following an investigation into his group.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 25. and faces life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 