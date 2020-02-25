Carrie Underwood recalls enduring ‘pregnancy insomnia’ with her second child: It 'ended up being a blessing'

Carrie Underwood is getting candid about pregnancy.

The “Think Before He Cheats” songstress recently revealed that she struggled to find sleep while she was expecting her youngest son Jacob, 1. However, the depravity actually aided in allowing the songwriter to finish writing her book, “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong.”

“At the time I was writing a lot of the book, I was pregnant and I had the worst pregnancy insomnia, which actually ended up being a blessing because that's when I wrote the majority of the book – the window from, like, 2 a.m. to 5 or 6 in the morning,” Underwood said at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tenn (via the Daily Mail).

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ON FEMALE COUNTRY MUSIC ARTISTS: 'WE LIFT EACH OTHER UP'

The country music superstar, who shares son Isaiah, 4, with husband Mike Fisher, expressed a similar tone in a December interview with People magazine, where she explained that she also found it difficult to “bounce back” after giving birth to her second child.

“After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast,” she said at the time. “And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me.”

“It was frustrating, because I'm like, ‘Why wasn't it like the first time?’ But I'm four years older,” Underwood continued. “That also helped me shift my mindset – I'm still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, Be kind to yourself.”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD CELEBRATES 11TH ANNIVERSARY OF MEETING HUSBAND MIKE FISHER: 'HE IS MY MATCH'

“It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics,” she added.

The seven-time Grammy winner also dished on which dietary methods have helped her overall happiness and noted that she simply refuses to put a bind on her regular eating habits that others would consider “cheat days.”

“I don't like to call them cheat days – you're just enjoying life,” she said. “I feel like holiday time can be stressful when it comes to health and fitness, but it doesn't have to be. You can just say, ‘I'm going to enjoy myself on the holidays.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It's all about friends and family and food and parties, and indulging responsibly,” Underwood added. “And when New Year's is over, get back on the horse. It's like, ‘OK, I've had my holiday fun. Now it's time to get back on my path."'