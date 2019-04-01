Carrie Underwood posts makeup-free selfie, reveals son’s hilarious nickname for her

Carrie Underwood is going makeup-free while enjoying time with her two sons.

The 36-year-old country star showed off her post-workout look while showing love to her fans over the weekend.

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue...then maybe you should be concerned! (sorry, total mom joke),” Underwood captioned a selfie. “I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday [Friday] (today I’m cleaning this mess of a house, which I totally consider to be my Saturday workout).”

Underwood said her tank top with the words, “I’m doing this for me,” was one of her new favorite clothing piece because it is “basically my motto these days!”

“Anyway, just wanted to share! Sending out lots of weekend [love] to you all! May we all get lots of stuff done and make a little time for ourselves in there, too!” Underwood concluded the post.

On Sunday, the singer revealed the hilarious nickname her son, Isaiah Michael, 4, gave her.

“My own kid just called me ‘Carefree Underwear.’ This is basically elementary school all over again,” she tweeted, which received more than 65,000 likes as of Monday morning.

She also thanked a "nice lady" who bought the singer a drink after suffering a "rookie mistake" while taking care of her newborn.

"Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table. It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again," Underwood tweeted.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, Jacob Bryan, in January. Underwood previously opened up about the struggle of “bouncing back” to her pre-pregnancy body after giving birth to her second child.

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Underwood said she’s made a promise to herself to appreciate how her post-baby body.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t,” the singer said. “I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them.”