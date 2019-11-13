Carrie Underwood looks gorgeous in sheer gold gown at CMAs, first of 12 looks

Carrie Underwood has arrived at the CMAs, and it's safe to say she's looking stunning on the red carpet.

Underwood, 36, is celebrating her 12th year of co-hosting the event with a reported 12 outfit changes, according to People magazine.

Her first look of the night was a dazzling sheer gown with gold detailing, also featuring a cape and, of course, heels from Jimmy Choo and bling from the likes of Jared Lehr, Loree Rodkin and Maxior.

“Carrie’s carpet look is full of hand beading and intricate embroidery, perfect for country’s biggest night,” Underwood's stylist, Marina Toybina, told People.

"We love the unexpected mix of color with the seafoam green tulle and the bronze beaded details," added Courtney Webster, another of Underwood's stylists. "That’s something that Carrie does so well, mixing glam and edge with femininity and sparkle.”

Crafting one dress for a music icon is hard enough, but extra work was put in this year for Underwood's 12 looks.

"We typically have our first fitting about a month before the show,” Toybina said. “Then we are working all the way up until the last minute to make sure to put all of the finishing touches together.”

Because she's serving as co-host of the evening, Underwood's changing times will be limited, the shortest being only 2 minutes.

“It’s pretty tight,” Webster said. “Our team is pretty small: Melissa with hair and makeup, and the two of us. It is a bit of a dance and takes a lot of coordination between the three of us to ensure that everything goes smoothly, but we’ve been doing it long enough that we’ve got quick changes down to a science.”

As for where the inspiration for 12 different looks could possibly come from, Underwood and the designers simply look to the past, her stylists said.

“We’re always looking to nod to classic country style, but this year especially we wanted to incorporate those iconic country elements, but in modern ways," Toybina said.

Underwood's first wardrobe change came just before she took the stage to perform the opening number with a myriad of other female artists.

The second look boasted a shiny yellow fringed mini dress.