Caroline Wozniacki, husband David Lee enjoy mini-moon after Italy wedding

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee‘s honeymoon is off to a sweet start.

Days after exchanging vows at the Castiglion del Bosco resort in Tuscany, the newlyweds were photographed in Portofino, Italy, on Monday enjoying gelato.

Wozniacki, 28 also took to Instagram, where she shared a few photos of her “mini moon” with Lee, 26, including scenic shots from a yacht.

On Saturday, Wozniacki and Lee said “I do” in front of 120 guests, including Serena Williams, who served as a bridesmaid for her friend and fellow tennis star. Following the sunset ceremony, attendees feasted on a three-course dinner of Italian dishes later in the evening.

“Caroline and I really believe that we are the sum of who we are surrounded by, and with these family and friends that are gathered here today, we’re very lucky and that’s something that’s very special to us, so thank you for coming out,” Lee said during the festivities, according to Vogue.

Wozniacki, who was previously engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy, was first linked to Lee, a former NBA star, in late 2015. Two years later, the couple announced their engagement after Lee presented Wozniacki with an 8.88-carat sparkler.

“Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate,” Wozniacki gushed on social media at the time.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.