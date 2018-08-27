'Carol Burnett' star Tim Conway is battling dementia and is 'almost entirely unresponsive,' report says

“Carol Burnett” star Tim Conway is reportedly battling dementia.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine Friday and first reported by The Blast, the 84-year-old’s daughter, Kelly, is asking to be appointed as the conservator of her father and be in charge of his medical treatments.

Kelly Conway filed the documents in Los Angeles on Friday, claiming Conway’s wife, Charlene, is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and instead, place him in one that won’t give him access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing).”

Kelly, 56, added that due to the disorder, which impacts memory and judgment, Conway cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive.” She hopes to be granted guardianship so she can also administer her father’s medications herself.

A rep for Conway did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Conway had zero experience when he first embarked on his journey to Hollywood. His first credited role was 1964’s “McHale’s Navy” as Ensign Charles Parker.

He continued working in both film and television before he made his mark in “The Carol Burnett Show” as various beloved characters, including the Oldest Man and Mr. Tudball from 1975 until 1978. He won a Golden Globe Award for “Best Supporting Actor.”

Conway, who was a frequent guest, ultimately became a regular in later seasons by popular demand.

Conway continued acting and even voiced the character of Barnacle Boy on the animated series “Spongebob Squarepants.” He made a special appearance on the second season of “30 Rock,” which earned him an Emmy.

Some of his other TV credits include guest appearances on hit shows, such as “Married… With Children,” “Mad About You,” “Glee” and “Two and a Half Men,” just to name a few.

His last credited role was that of Dorf in the 2016 comedy “Chip and Bernie Save Christmas with Dorf.”

“I had no professional training,” Conway told “The Interviews: An Oral History of Television” in 2004. “I had a sense of humor and had been in front of a microphone."

Conway shares seven children with his first wife Mary Anne Dalton. The couple was married from 1961 until 1978. He remarried in 1984 to his current wife Charlene.