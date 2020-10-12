Carey Hart faces backlash, defends politics after social media post of his kids shooting guns

Carey Hart continues to “poke the bear.”

The motocross legend shared another social media post of his children – daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, with whom he shares with pop star Pink -- in which he provided instruction on shooting long-range rifles on Saturday.

“Fun morning shooting [with] my kids!” Hart, 45, captioned the post. “Willz is getting seriously good [with] the rifle and handling of a firearm. And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud.”

“I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a firearm,” Hart added. “No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

After his post, Hart fielded and responded to critics in the comments section who disagreed with his parenting decisions.

“Doesn’t strike me as a kids activity … not at all. [Your] son is 3 or 4 at most and learning to shoot a gun?” replied one commenter, to which Hart retorted: “No one asked you.”

He also sparred with a commenter on Twitter who admonished Hart for supporting Democrats who are opposed to guns.

“It’s bada -- you are teaching your kids. Which is why I’m so confused you would support the Democrats who have stated they will take our guns," wrote the user. "Unless only the rich will be allowed the privilege [sic]. Let that sink in as to why people will vote Trump.”

“1st they don’t want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them??" Hart replied. "Second I’m a Republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice."

Hart recently came to his wife's defense after Pink, 41, was met with backlash for wearing a Biden-Harris t-shirt while on a motorcycle ride.

Hart placed a firearm in the hands of his children at the early stages of their young lives. He shared in a similar January 2019 post that Willow has been shooting since she was three years old.

"Willz and I shooting the .22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old,” he wrote at the time, noting that he wanted to raise his kids with “knowledge of firearms as well as “how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands."

He concluded that post with the hashtag "#knowledgeispower."