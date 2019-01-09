Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Pink and Carey Hart have marked 13 years of wedded bliss (even if some of those years technically weren't so blissful).

Hart, 43, posted a sweet tribute to the 39-year-old "Beautiful Trauma" singer on Instagram Tuesday.

"Can't believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I'm very grateful for you, baby," he captioned a scenic snapshot with his wife. "We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart and Pink tied the knot in 2006 after four years of dating off and on.

They separated in 2008, but reunited a year later without ever filing for divorce.

Pink revealed in 2016 that she and Hart "take breaks," telling Ellen DeGeneres, "We've had two breaks… the first one was about a year, and the second one was 11 months ... I think we're due!"

Both breaks came before their daughter, Willow, was born in 2011.

The couple welcomed son Jameson in 2016.