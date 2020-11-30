Cardi B apologizes for large Thanksgiving gathering amid coronavirus pandemic

Cardi B is apologizing to her fans.

The star came under fire last week for hosting what appeared to be a relatively large Thanksgiving gathering.

"Thanksgiving 2020," she captioned an Instagram post featuring videos of people dancing. Another post featured more dancing videos as well as clips showcasing a large spread of food.

She further confirmed the large gathering on Twitter on Sunday, in which she exclaimed, "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit!!"

Criticism for the party came about as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

"I hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids," a follower commented. "I truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick."

"During a pandemic?" another said. "Sounds terribly irresponsible."

A third added: "Doesn’t sound like something to be proud of."

In response, the "WAP" rapper apologized on Twitter.

"Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me," she wrote. "I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasnt trying to offend no1."

The explanation didn't stop there, however, as she spoke out again after a fan suggested her being tested was a step in the right direction.

"ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week," she said online. "Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED."

Later in the day, Cardi again took to Twitter to slam those still upset with her.

"People be trying tooo hard to be offended," the rapper wrote. "I wonder how they survive the real world."

The "Bodak Yellow" musician recently had to issue another apology after being accused of cultural appropriation.

Last month, the star appeared on the cover of Footwear News -- to promote her new Reebok collaboration -- in a pose similar to that often taken by the Hindu goddess Durga

"I wasn't trying to be disrespectful, maybe I should've done my research and I'm sorry," Cardi said after the debacle. "I'm gonna do more research for the future."