Cardi B issues apology after accusations of cultural appropriation

Cardi B is saying sorry.

The 28-year-old rapper recently appeared on the cover of Footwear News as a promotion for her upcoming collaboration with Reebok.

In the cover photo, Cardi holds a shoe while multiple arms stretched out around her from her shoulders.

Indian Express reports that the outlet suggested on Instagram that the star was paying "homage" to the Hindu goddess Durga, comparable to the rapper because she "is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

The likeness, however, sparked backlash and the "Bodak Yellow" musician was accused of cultural appropriation online.

"Cardi b did not pay 'homage' to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation," said a critic on Twitter. "She can’t getaway [sic] with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture."

"Apparently this is Cardi B paying ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga," said another. "What a load of s--t! This is straight up racist."

To attempt to remedy the situation, Cardi took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologize, sharing a video message on her story.

"When I did the Reebok shoot, the creative [team] was telling me, 'You're gonna represent a goddess,' that she represents strength, femininity and liberation," recounted the rapper. "That's something that I love and I'm all about and I thought it was dope."

She added: "But if people, I'm offending their culture or their religion, I want to say I'm sorry., that was not my intent."

Furthermore, the star said she wouldn't like people disrespecting her own religion, so she had no intention of doing just that with the photoshoot.

"I wasn't trying to be disrespectful, maybe I should've done my research and I'm sorry," Cardi concluded. "I'm gonna do more research for the future."

Meanwhile, Footwear News said in a statement to People magazine on Wednesday: "Yesterday we posted content from our exclusive Cardi B cover shoot. One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive."

A rep for Footwear News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.