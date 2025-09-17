Candace Cameron Bure shares heartwarming photos from daughter's secret wedding to Disney star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure shared her joy after her daughter Natasha Bure married Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry following their secret engagement.

Natasha, 27, and the 26-year-old "Good Luck Charlie" alum tied the knot in front of 150 guests last Sunday during a "romantic garden celebration" at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, according to People. On Tuesday, Candace, 49, who shares Natasha along with sons Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, with her husband Valeri Bure, celebrated her daughter and Bradley's nuptials with a carousel of photos that she posted on Instagram.

"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!" the "Full House" star wrote in the caption of her post.

Candace continued, "We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved."

"My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together," she concluded, adding three red heart emojis.

Candace's slideshow began with a photo of herself posing exuberantly with Valeri, Natasha and Bradley under an elaborate arch of pink roses and green and white hydrangea. In another image, Candace, Valeri and the newlyweds were joined by Lev, his wife Elliott and Maksim for a family photo.

The Great American Media chief content officer was seen zipping up Natasha's strapless lace Kinsley Couture Bridal wedding gown in another snap. In one photo, Natasha held a white parasol as she posed next to Bradley, who was seated in a wooden chair. Other photos featured the couple as they kissed while standing next to a gelato cart and shared a laugh while strolling down a pathway.

Candace also included a photo of the couple's heart-shaped wedding cake along with photos of lily floral arrangements tied to the chairs that lined the wedding aisle and Natasha posing with her bridesmaids while holding a bouquet of white orchids.

After Candace uploaded her post, Natasha commented, "I love you!!!" to which the actress replied, "I love you baby."

"Love you thank you for everything," Bradley wrote with a crying face emoji. "The most perfect weekend!!!!"

"Love you Bradly!!" Candace responded with a red heart emoji.

During an interview with People, Natasha and Bradley gushed over their nuptials.

"It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like," they told People. "It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend."

The couple continued, "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."

Natasha shared that she had asked Candace who wore a baby blue strapless gown at the wedding, to be her "something blue."

"She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right," Natasha said of her mother.

The bride told People that she "truly couldn’t dream of more amazing" parents than Candace and Valeri, saying that they have been "such a constant source of love and support."

Natasha and Bradley went Instagram official in June 2024 though they never publicly announced their engagement. While speaking with People, Natasha recalled Bradley's proposal. The couple told the outlet that they became engaged mid-April in Santa Barbara, California.

"Bradley was absolutely determined to make it a surprise even though I had a feeling it might be coming. But he wasn’t kidding, he went all out," Natasha said. "He planned a completely fake work event through both of our management teams, so I truly had no idea what I was walking into. I was fully convinced I was heading up for business, when in reality he had arranged a beautiful brunch with just our families. Even when he was down on one knee, I couldn’t wrap my head around what was happening!"

Bradley shared that he has had a crush on Natasha since he was 17 and he "cannot wait for a lifetime of happiness" with her.

"I’m most excited about creating a family, as well as pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves as humans, in our family life, and creative work," he said. "One of my favorite parts of our relationship is that we really inspire each other to follow our passions. I feel so encouraged by Natasha on a daily basis."