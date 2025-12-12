Expand / Collapse search
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney says 'hottest man ever' is 'done' if he has bad personality

'Euphoria' actress opens up about dating standards while in new relationship with music producer Scooter Braun

By Janelle Ash
Sydney Sweeney has revealed exactly what it takes for a man to woo her.

Sweeney and her "Housemaid" co-star, Amanda Seyfried, sat down with Allure to go over the 28-year-old's dating standards as she embarks on a new relationship with music producer Scooter Braun, 44.

"Are looks important to you when dating someone?" Seyfried asked Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney at a screening of "The Housemaid" in a silver sequined dress in New York in December 2025.

Sydney Sweeney said that a bad personality is a deal-breaker when it comes to relationships. (Manoli Figetakis/WireImage)

"I mean, I'd like a well-kept man. That's ... tall and handsome and with beautiful eyes and big arms and hands…" Sweeney began.

"But then, if the personality is not good..." Seyfried began before Sweeney chimed in with, "Then he's not attractive."

Sweeney doubled down and made it clear that looks don't rule her relationships.

"You could be like the hottest man ever; if you have a s--- personality, done," she said.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney star in the upcoming movie, "The Housemaid." (Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)

Seyfried said, "If you let your ego rule the day … you're a loser."

The "Euphoria" actress made a joke that an unattractive man could cover up with sunglasses. "If you have a great personality … you're pretty good. Put sunglasses on, you're great," Sweeney said.

  • Sydney Sweeney and davino
    Image 1 of 5

    Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement earlier this year. (Getty Images)

  • Sydney Sweeney in a printed dress soft smiles with a baby pink purse and Jonathan Davino in a grey sweater and blue button down
    Image 2 of 5

    Sydney Sweeney poses for a photo with ex-fiance Jonathan Davino. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

  • Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell smile on red carpet
    Image 3 of 5

    Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were rumored to have been in a relationship. (Getty Images)

  • Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed walking through Bryant Park in New York City on November 4, 2025.
    Image 4 of 5

    Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were seen in Bryant Park on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City. (Aeon/ Getty Images)

  • Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney
    Image 5 of 5

    Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney first sparked romance rumors this summer. (Getty Images)

Prior to debuting her relationship with Braun this year, Sweeney had been linked to a few high-profile men in the past.

In May, Sweeney announced that she called off her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino, 42.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said in an interview with The Times UK.

Sydney Sweeney at a Variety event

Sweeney has had a relatively short public dating past. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Last year, before her split from Davino, Sweeney opened up about her decision to be with a man 14 years older.

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard," Sweeney told Glamour in October. "I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

Sydney Sweeney in low cut dress

Sweeney was engaged for three years before calling her relationship quits. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The split marked the end of a relationship that began in 2018. Sweeney stopped wearing her engagement ring in February after the couple got engaged in 2022.

Davino worked alongside Sweeney and co-produced the film "Anyone But You." Rumors swirled that Sweeney and her co-star, Glen Powell, were dating around the time they filmed the rom-com.

Rumors began to swirl about Sweeney and Braun's budding romance after Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos's lavish Italian wedding in the summer.

Sydney Sweeney looks over her shoulder in a black dress on a carpet in Hollywod

Sweeney tends to keep her relationships private. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

People reported in September that Sweeney and Braun, who is 16 years older than her, are "casually hooking up," citing an anonymous insider.

Things seem to be progressing for the pair. A source told the outlet earlier this month that their relationship is getting more serious.

"Scooter and Sydney are going strong, and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship, and things are serious," the insider said.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

