Sydney Sweeney says 'hottest man ever' is 'done' if he has bad personality

Sydney Sweeney has revealed exactly what it takes for a man to woo her.

Sweeney and her "Housemaid" co-star, Amanda Seyfried, sat down with Allure to go over the 28-year-old's dating standards as she embarks on a new relationship with music producer Scooter Braun, 44.

"Are looks important to you when dating someone?" Seyfried asked Sweeney.

"I mean, I'd like a well-kept man. That's ... tall and handsome and with beautiful eyes and big arms and hands…" Sweeney began.

"But then, if the personality is not good..." Seyfried began before Sweeney chimed in with, "Then he's not attractive."

Sweeney doubled down and made it clear that looks don't rule her relationships.

"You could be like the hottest man ever; if you have a s--- personality, done," she said.

Seyfried said, "If you let your ego rule the day … you're a loser."

The "Euphoria" actress made a joke that an unattractive man could cover up with sunglasses. "If you have a great personality … you're pretty good. Put sunglasses on, you're great," Sweeney said.

Prior to debuting her relationship with Braun this year, Sweeney had been linked to a few high-profile men in the past.

In May, Sweeney announced that she called off her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino, 42.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said in an interview with The Times UK .

Last year, before her split from Davino, Sweeney opened up about her decision to be with a man 14 years older.

"I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard," Sweeney told Glamour in October. "I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

"I would love to set the record straight," she added. "You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The split marked the end of a relationship that began in 2018. Sweeney stopped wearing her engagement ring in February after the couple got engaged in 2022.

Davino worked alongside Sweeney and co-produced the film "Anyone But You." Rumors swirled that Sweeney and her co-star, Glen Powell , were dating around the time they filmed the rom-com.

Rumors began to swirl about Sweeney and Braun's budding romance after Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos's lavish Italian wedding in the summer.

People reported in September that Sweeney and Braun, who is 16 years older than her, are "casually hooking up," citing an anonymous insider.

Things seem to be progressing for the pair. A source told the outlet earlier this month that their relationship is getting more serious.

"Scooter and Sydney are going strong, and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship, and things are serious," the insider said.

