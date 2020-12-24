'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro struggles to ice cake in return to bakery after suffering hand injury

Buddy Valastro is on the road to recovery, but the journey hasn't exactly been an easy ride.

The "Cake Boss" star returns to his famed kitchen for the new TLC special, "Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery," which follows the baker as he recovers from a bowling accident he suffered months ago.

A new clip obtained by People magazine shows the New Jersey native having difficulty icing a cake while discussing how he's physically and mentally feeling.

"I wanna be in the game, I don't wanna be on the sidelines watching," Valastro says in the two-minute clip via the outlet.

The star also reveals the strength in his hand is "about 15%" back, and he's found himself committed to not just designing cakes but being a part of the whole process, noting he wants to "touch" and "feel" his creations again.

As he struggles to decorate the dessert, he compares himself to "an old boxer who still thinks he can fight."

"You know, like you got that will, you got the heart, but you don't got the tools right now," he says.

As of mid-November, Valastro underwent three surgeries and noted he may need more in the future depending on how his hand heals.

He was bowling with his family when his hand got caught in the pinsetter and his hand was impaled numerous times by a metal rod.

While speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" about his prognosis in November, the TV star said his scars were beginning to heal.

"It's very, very stiff. I don't really have as much motion, as much strength, dexterity. ... So, it's really just a matter of continuing to do rehab," he shared. "I'd say I'm probably at, like, 10 or 15% of the strength that I used to have. ... It's just really gonna be a matter of time to see exactly what comes back with the nerve too. ... And a lot of, like, nerve damage, so my fingers are kinda numb in the middle, you know? They'll always feel numb and stiff ... and we'll see what happens."

The baker confessed he's not sure "how much I'm going to be able to do" in terms of working again. But he also admitted he's not ready to retire just yet.

"I'm not ready to be on the sidelines yet, so I don't know what the transition is going to be or what capacity things are, you know, going to end in," he said.

"Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery" premieres Wednesday on TLC.