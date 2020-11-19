'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro reveals 'only time will tell' if he can make cakes again after hand accident

Buddy Valastro is trying to stay positive after a bowling accident caused severe damage to his right hand.

The "Cake Boss" star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his prognosis since the incident in September and whether or not he'll be able to return to baking and decorating cakes.

"Well, I'm feeling good, you know, I feel like I'm in good spirits trying to look at the glass half full versus half empty," he shared.

"I'm, you know, just trying to recover and get all my strength back and see exactly what the full extent of everything is gonna wind up being, you know, because it's still a little unforeseen. But the positives, I still have my hand right. I could've lost fingers and could've went through my wrist and been a lot worse. So, I'm taking it day by day and cake by cake."

Valastro was bowling with his family when his hand got caught in the pinsetter and his hand was impaled numerous times by a metal rod.

Right now the 43-year-old is focusing on physical therapy and regaining mobility and strength in his hand.

"The scars have healed up," Valastro explained. "It's very, very stiff. I don't really have as much motion, as much strength, dexterity. ... So, it's really just a matter of continuing to do rehab. I'd say I'm probably at, like, 10 or 15 percent of the strength that I used to have. ... It's just really gonna be a matter of time to see exactly what comes back with the nerve too. ... And a lot of, like, nerve damage, so my fingers are kinda numb in the middle, you know? They'll always feel numb and stiff ... and we'll see what happens."

Since the accident, Valastro has undergone three surgeries and may need more depending on how his hand heals.

The baker confessed he's not sure "how much I'm going to be able to do" in terms of working again. "I might be like a boxer who's got the heart but ain't got the tools anymore and hope to God that that's not the case and only time will tell," he admitted.

But Valastro admitted he's not ready to retire just yet. "I'm not ready to be on the sidelines yet, so I don't know what the transition is going to be or what capacity things are, you know, going to end in," he said.