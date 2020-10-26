'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro to return to Food Network, TLC after hand injury

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is headed back to television.

Just over a month ago, a rep for the star confirmed to Fox News that the star's hand was impaled several times during a terrible bowling incident.

Next month, the 43-year-old baker will return to television with a four-episode Food Network special, "Buddy vs. Christmas," which will air on Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

In the series, Valastro and a team of bakers will face off against artists known for other mediums including "an award-winning scenic designer, a glassblower, an animatronics expert, and a Lego builder," according to a release obtained by Fox News.

"From life-size gingerbread houses and snow globes, to incredible toys including drivable sleigh cakes and action figures, and to Santa’s workshop complete with talking reindeer, each creation brings holiday enchantment to life," the release reads.

"Buddy vs. Christmas" was filmed prior to the incident, but Valastro's recovery will also be chronicled in a two-hour special on TLC on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

"It’s a long, emotional journey, from Buddy’s multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job," the release said of the special. "As business deadlines loom, commitments for over-the-top cakes stack up, and the holiday season around the corner, the stakes couldn’t be higher."

The star underwent three surgeries to remedy the injury.

The Food Network star's hand was impaled after getting it stuck in the bowling pinsetter, a rep told Fox News.

A malfunction with a pinsetter, which has been an easy fix in the past, caused Valastro's hand to become lodged and compressed inside the machine, his spokesperson said.

"Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1 1/2 inch metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger," the spokesperson said.

More than five minutes elapsed and he was still unable to remove his hand. His son cut him free from the machine using a reciprocating saw, which he used to cut through the metal rod, the spokesperson said.

Valastro was rushed to Morristown Memorial in New Jersey for emergency surgery to remove the impaled rod and stabilize the wound, according to the spokesperson. Another emergency surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

The injury was to Valastro's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy.

