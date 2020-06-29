Kim, Kourtney Kardashian share family photos from trip to Wyoming: 'God's Country'

The Kardashian family does everything together, even vacation.

Amid the coronavirus quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 -- paid a visit to Wyoming, where her brother-in-law, Kanye West, owns a ranch.

The oldest of the Kardashian kids, Kourtney shared several photos to Instagram on Monday, featuring herself and her kiddos having fun outdoors with her sisters Kylie and Kim and their families.

For the photos, Kourtney donned a sleeveless white top and blue vest with silver trousers and a white beaded headwrap.

The photos featured the reality star and her extended family horseback riding, playing outside and taking in a beautiful sunset by a lake.

"God's country," read the caption.

Just a day before, Kourtney shared a photo of herself and a handful of the Kardashian youngsters sitting in the bed of a truck, chowing down on some grub.

"Picnic in the pickup," she wrote in the caption. Yellow Stone was marked as the photo's location.

Over the last few days, Kourtney has shared several photos from the trip, revealing in one post that she'll spend "Two weeks in the Wild Wild West."

Also on Monday, Kim, 39, shared several photos on Instagram in celebration of her daughter North's 7th birthday.

"North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style," said the caption in the post, which featured photos of Kim's kiddos, as well as Kourtney and West, 43.

Kourtney and Kylie, 22, seem to have made it back to California in time to celebrate the 36th birthday of their sister, Khloé as they appeared in photos from a celebration shared on Instagram by the crew's matriarch, Kris Jenner.

"4 out of 6," one photo featuring Kylie, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, in reference to her six children.

The following post from Kris, 64, featured Rob, 33, and Kourtney, and was captioned "These two cuties."