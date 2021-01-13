Bruce Willis admits to 'error in judgment' after not wearing mask inside Los Angeles Rite Aid

Bruce Willis is speaking out after he was asked to leave a Rite Aid in Los Angeles for not wearing a mask.

A source told Fox News that the 65-year-old "Die Hard" actor entered the pharmacy around 3 p.m. Tuesday and immediately made other patrons uncomfortable because he was not covering his face in the store.

Rite Aid has required customers to use face coverings in all store locations since July 21 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. When an employee asked Willis to cover his face, the sources said he seemed "disgruntled" and opted instead to leave without buying anything.

In a statement to People, Willis admitted that he should have masked up before going into the Rite Aid.

"It was an error in judgment," he told the outlet.

He added: "Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up."

In the photo, Willis wears a black hat, black jacket, striped T-shirt and jeans. He also has a scarf around his neck, but it’s unclear if that could have acted as a face covering if he pulled it up.

California remains the state hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 2,804,663 cases as of Wednesday morning.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 91,669,273 people across 191 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,963,934 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 22,846,810 illnesses and at least 380,796 deaths.

Willis’ appearance at a Los Angeles store means he’s back in the city after opting to spend the onset of the quarantine with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 at their home in Idaho.

Meanwhile, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young children Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, stayed in Los Angeles. While the decision to quarantine with his ex raised some eyebrows, Scout appeared on a podcast where she helped clear things up.

"My younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f--king with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," explained Scout.

Heming and the younger girls stuck around in Los Angeles to await test results after the incident, Scout said, "then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."