Tennessee news station announces tragic death of ‘beloved journalist’ Amanda Hanson at 38

Memphis station Action News 5 announced the tragic death of a young Tennessee-based news personality on Thursday.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson," Action News 5 wrote in a social media post. "Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old."

The company’s digital content manager, Jacob Gallant, wrote an announcement on their company website recalling how the news anchor had worked "tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity."

He went on to write, "Amanda’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to our team, and innovative spirit propelled us to new heights. As a key member of the news management team, she served as a close advisor on all things digital, especially excelling in social media. Notably, Amanda pursued her master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020, sharing and experimenting with her newfound knowledge always to the benefit of our team."

Gallant said that beyond her performance as a fellow employee, she was an exceptional human being.

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person," he wrote. "Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest."

K8 station news, another newsroom where she had worked that was northwest of Memphis, also recalled what it was like to work with her.

"On social media, she and the rest of the Good Morning Region 8 crew celebrated Friday mornings with Dance Party Fridays, earning herself the name "Dancin’ Hanson" in the newsroom," the K8 Newsdesk said. "Amanda was a great journalist and dear friend to many. She had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications."

