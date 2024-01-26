Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Tennessee news station announces tragic death of ‘beloved journalist’ Amanda Hanson at 38

Another news station she had worked for recalled that 'Amanda was a great journalist and dear friend to many'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Otters seen slipping, sliding over ice and snow in Eastern Tennessee Video

Otters seen slipping, sliding over ice and snow in Eastern Tennessee

Otters at the Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee were seen playing with ice and snow after a winter storm passed through the area. Watch the otters enjoy themselves in subzero wind chills!

Memphis station Action News 5 announced the tragic death of a young Tennessee-based news personality on Thursday.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson," Action News 5 wrote in a social media post. "Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old."

The company’s digital content manager, Jacob Gallant, wrote an announcement on their company website recalling how the news anchor had worked "tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity."

He went on to write, "Amanda’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to our team, and innovative spirit propelled us to new heights. As a key member of the news management team, she served as a close advisor on all things digital, especially excelling in social media. Notably, Amanda pursued her master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020, sharing and experimenting with her newfound knowledge always to the benefit of our team."

Amanda Hanson

Amanda Hanson was featured a few months ago in a video from the station presenting her as the "producer for the Action News 5 Digital Desk" The caption for the video described her as a "Memphis native with a love for hiking, cooking, and spending time with her dog Asher."

MEMPHIS POLICE CHIEF UNDER FIRE AS CRIME RATES REACH RECORDS

Gallant said that beyond her performance as a fellow employee, she was an exceptional human being.

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person," he wrote. "Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest."

Skyline of Nashville, Tennessee

Skyline of Nashville, Tennessee. (Adina Olteanu / 500px via Getty Images)

K8 station news, another newsroom where she had worked that was northwest of Memphis, also recalled what it was like to work with her. 

"On social media, she and the rest of the Good Morning Region 8 crew celebrated Friday mornings with Dance Party Fridays, earning herself the name "Dancin’ Hanson" in the newsroom," the K8 Newsdesk said. "Amanda was a great journalist and dear friend to many. She had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.