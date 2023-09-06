Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts as he deals with medical condition

E Street Band and Bruce Springsteen postponed all concerts for the month of September

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Bruce Springsteen announced all concerts for September 2023 have been postponed as he deals with symptoms from peptic ulcer disease.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement shared to social media Wednesday. 

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times." 

"We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

Bruce Springsteen with a mic

Bruce Springsteen was set to tour until December. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending