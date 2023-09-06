Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts as he deals with medical condition

Bruce Springsteen announced all concerts for September 2023 have been postponed as he deals with symptoms from peptic ulcer disease.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement shared to social media Wednesday.

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times."

"We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

