Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show headed to Netflix

By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
Bruce Springsteen took part in a two-hour jam session during a surprise appearance at a film festival in New Jersey (The Associated Press)

Put away your wallet — you won't have to pay hundreds of dollars to see Bruce Springsteen's Broadway show.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it will broadcast The Boss' one-man show on Dec. 15, his last performance.

"Springsteen on Broadway" has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15.

In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey. Tickets for the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre have been reselling for more than $1,000.