Britney Spears sings 'Lonely' with boyfriend Sam Asghari after family drama

Britney Spears appeared to send her family a not-so-subtle message again on social media.

The pop star, 39, sang her 2001 song titled "Lonely" while driving in the car with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Spears, who appeared to be in the driver's seat told Asghari that "Lonely" is a "song I wrote that I was proud of." He said, "Really?" and added, "I love this song." Asghari posted the clip on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The singer's song choice comes one day after she took to Instagram to slam her critics, father Jamie Spears , and her conservatorship in a scathing post.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!!" Spears began. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f--king spa !!!!"

She continued: "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" the "Crossroads" actress added of her sister Jamie Lynn, who liked the Instagram post. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!"

Spears, who has been under court supervision since February 2008, wants her conservatorship to end.

Last week, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. He plans to file a motion to remove Jamie as Spears' conservator very soon.

"My dad needs to be removed today," Spears said in court, adding that she would like to see him charged with abusing his position.

