Britney Spears stuns in red and black lingerie on Instagram: 'All has been said'

Britney Spears is turning heads again on social media with her risque outfits.

The 39-year-old pop star struck a sultry pose on Instagram in red and black lingerie. She accessorized her look with black heels and a black choker.

"All has been said and done full circle… back to RED!!!!!" she captioned the post. Spears' mention of "red" could be a reference to a personal project she's working on.

The "Toxic" singer has previously called it "Project Rose" or "Project Red" on social media.

Spears previously posted a nude photo of her back to show her muscular physique. After getting some backlash in the comments section, she snapped back at Internet trolls.

"Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean," Spears wrote.

"And yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my a-- haters," she added.

Spears is no stranger to a sexy Instagram pic. In a June 30 post, Spears posed in three different two-pieces for a video . She captioned it with kiss emojis. After showing off her fit physique, Spears posted another clip of herself dancing in heels.

The former teen star is currently fighting to have her father removed from her conservatorship. James P. Spears, also known as Jamie, controlled the singer's finances since 2008.

She recently argued she "shouldn’t be in a conservatorship" in a bombshell testimony that reignited the #FreeBritney movement .

In her 24-minute address to the court in June, the star claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her. She called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

She claimed that she was once locked in a small Beverly Hills rehab center and is blocked from removing contraception from her body.

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," Spears said at the time.

The next hearing about Spears' controversial conservatorship will take place on July 14.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.