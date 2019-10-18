Britney Spears shows off incredible gym bod after intense workout: 'My legs were shaking'

Britney Spears returned to the gym after her tropical getaway in Hawaii.

The "Toxic" singer has faced a tumultuous few months amid many highly publicized personal struggles — and it seems the pop star is hitting the gym to take her mind off of things.

Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her intense workout to her 22.9 million followers.

“I get so excited when I lift the bar,” Spears said in the caption. “I’ve done it one other time in a private room but never with a lot of people around 😳 !!!! I was at Equinox here and my legs were shaking … until a guy walked by and said “Go for it," so I did it,” she continued.

Spears expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude for the gentleman who pushed her forward during her workout. “Just think about it ... that one guy changed my whole day because he believed in me for literally two seconds,” she added.

The Instagram post from the singer features a video of her doing a perfect split as well as an isolated leg exercise. She further added several pictures of her stretching on an aerobics ball and shoulder pressing a barbell — all while showing off her impressive physique.

The gym session seemed to bring positive vibes for the embattled singer upon her return from her Hawaii getaway. Her relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari is also helping the singer maintain a positive attitude.

In another Instagram post, she shared a photo of the two on a boat. In the caption, she wrote, "I always have a great time with [Asghari]."