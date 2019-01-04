Britney Spears announces indefinite work hiatus to be by father's side amid illness

Britney Spears is taking some time off to be with family.

The singer announced in a press release on Friday that she is going on an indefinite work hiatus, and will be putting her "Britney: Domination" show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice.

Britney, 37, made the decision in order to devote all of her time to her family right now, and to care for her father, Jamie Spears. He was rushed to the hospital two months ago when his colon ruptured, and is currently undergoing recovery for a life-threatening illness. According to the release, Jamie spent the next 28 days in the hospital, and the family credits the doctors and nurses for saving his life. He is expected to make a full recovery.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney said in a statement. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she continued. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

She also posted to Instagram, writing, "I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination.' I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."

"However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make," she added. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."

Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International, also released a statement regarding the news.

"All of us at MGM Resorts wish Mr. Spears a speedy recovery," the statement says. "We wholly understand and respect Britney’s commitment to her family and believe that her place is with them during this important time."