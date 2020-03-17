Brandi Glanville says she’s out of toilet paper during coronavirus outbreak: ‘Stop hoarding’

Brandi Glanville wants you to stop hoarding toilet paper.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Twitter on Monday and revealed her family had run out during the coronavirus outbreak.

“My household is officially out of toilet paper,” the 47-year-old tweeted.

The mother of two shared she went out to “five markets” but had no luck.

“There is none,” said the Los Angeles TV personality. “Stop hoarding.”

Over the weekend, Dr. Mehmet Oz also took to social media where he discussed spotting empty shelves that were once stocked with toilet paper while shopping.

“I went shopping today and there was no toilet paper,” wrote the 59-year-old on Facebook. “(Much to my chagrin there was plenty of soap.) Why we buy out toilet paper is something I’ll never understand. Humans are a hearty bunch. We’ve fixed problems far under the sea and on the face of the moon… yet we panic buy more toilet paper than we can possibly find in our carts and cars.”

“(1) Don’t panic – keep your distance from people, and if you feel sick, stay home,” the physician continued. “(2) Buy the essentials for two weeks, no more. Leave supples [sic] for everyone else. (3) Trust in the fact that if you somehow run out of toilet paper, a friendly neighbor would find a way to safely deliver you some.”

Dr. Oz also reminded his followers it’s just as important to “stay calm” amid the global pandemic.

“And if it really came to it, our ancestors survived without TP,” he wrote. “This is my way of telling you to stay calm and keep your head down. We’ve faced plenty of challenges before, and we’ll figure this one out too.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.