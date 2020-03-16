Reality star Scheana Shay apologizes after receiving backlash over coronavirus tweets

Scheana Shay has issued an apology.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 34, recently came under fire for tweeting about the coronavirus, openly refusing to live in isolation.

“Any of my friends working from home this week should come join me for a Palm Springs quarantine!” Shay tweeted on Saturday.

ANNA WINTOUR CRITICIZES TRUMP FOR CORONAVIRUS HANDLING, REVEALS MET GALA IS POSTPONED

“I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear," the tweet continued. "Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

Followers slammed Shay in the comments, calling her comments "selfish," "glib" and "extremely disappointing."

Shay fired back later in the day, tweeting, "I truly hope each and every one of you tweeting me that I’m stupid for having people at my house are all home alone and not making contact with any people for the rest of the month. Don’t be a hypocrite."

GERMAN 'BIG BROTHER' CAST STILL UNAWARE OF GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

A day later, Shay returned to Twitter, explaining that she didn't fully understand the situation.

"For those who expressed concern or viewed my remarks as insensitive, I had just returned from a work trip and wasn’t fully updated on the pandemic," she said. "I now understand the severity of our current predicament. Please stay safe, and wash your d--n hands!"

A follower then called Shay out, telling her that she misinterpreted the backlash and that fans were upset over the fact that she planned to carry out a normal life.

"Yes. That was my plan," she responded. "Legit did not realize the severity of this all til I got home, tried to get groceries, researched & spoke to several people today."

She explained further: "I am not a person who regularly watches the news. I do not go on social media to read the news. It’s all just so negative."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reality star then detailed her chaotic trip to the grocery store, which prompted a follower to say that they're "annoyed" with Shay.

“If I didn’t annoy people, I probably wouldn’t have a job," Shay clapped back.