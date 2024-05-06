Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice gives update on mom's health after cancer diagnosis

The British royal family has been plagued with cancer this year, with both King Charles III and Kate Middleton currently undergoing treatment for their own conditions. It's unclear what kind of cancer the King and the Princess of Wales are battling.

Additionally, Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, Duchess of York, is battling skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

But things seem to be turning a corner for Fergie, who initially announced her diagnosis in January.

Princess Beatrice, whom Fergie shares with her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew, provided an exciting update on her mother in a rare interview.

"She's doing really well," Beatrice declared on ITV's "This Morning," per The DailyMail. "She's had a bumpy health scare last year, but [she's] all clear now… I think at 64, she's thriving. She's been through so much. I think really now she's sort of coming into her own."

The Duchess announced her skin cancer diagnosis in January with a lengthy Instagram post.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma , a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she wrote.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," Ferguson wrote, before cautioning followers to stay vigilant about their health. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

Beatrice shared similar sentiments, telling the anchors of "This Morning," that she and sister Princess Eugenie have been "reminded when any parent or any individual has sort of a health scenario, just really get the checks that you need to get. And as early as you possibly can."

"And I think both my sister and I are so proud of her for taking those steps to get those checks."

