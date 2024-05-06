Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice gives update on mom's health after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III, Kate Middleton and Ferguson have all announced their recent cancer battles

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings Video

Kate Middleton's diagnosis raises awareness of need for cancer screenings

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the need for cancer screenings as young as 30 years old after Kate Middleton announced her diagnosis and the rise of measles cases in the U.S.

The British royal family has been plagued with cancer this year, with both King Charles III and Kate Middleton currently undergoing treatment for their own conditions. It's unclear what kind of cancer the King and the Princess of Wales are battling.

Additionally, Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, Duchess of York, is battling skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

But things seem to be turning a corner for Fergie, who initially announced her diagnosis in January. 

SARAH FERGUSON, DUCHESS OF YORK, ADMITS 'SHOCK' FROM 2ND CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITHIN A YEAR: 'BE DILIGENT'

Sarah Ferguson in a green suit and black bejeweled headband waves wearing a black glove

Sarah Ferguson shared in January 2024 that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. (HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice, whom Fergie shares with her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew, provided an exciting update on her mother in a rare interview. 

"She's doing really well," Beatrice declared on ITV's "This Morning," per The DailyMail. "She's had a bumpy health scare last year, but [she's] all clear now… I think at 64, she's thriving. She's been through so much. I think really now she's sort of coming into her own."

Princess Beatrice in a checkered round hat that sits upon her head and a camel colored coat

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Duchess announced her skin cancer diagnosis in January with a lengthy Instagram post.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she wrote.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," Ferguson wrote, before cautioning followers to stay vigilant about their health. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

Sarah Ferguson wearing a blue dress in the arms of her two daughters as they all laugh

Princess Beatrice says she and her sister Princess Eugenie are proud of their mother for being proactive about her health and getting checked. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Beatrice shared similar sentiments, telling the anchors of "This Morning," that she and sister Princess Eugenie have been "reminded when any parent or any individual has sort of a health scenario, just really get the checks that you need to get. And as early as you possibly can."

"And I think both my sister and I are so proud of her for taking those steps to get those checks."

Princess Beatrice in a black top leans into mother Sarah Ferguson in a red jacket

Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson pose for a photo together in London in 2022. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending