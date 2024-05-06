Meghan Trainor shares the one thing that annoys her about her husband: ‘You’re ruining my day’

Pop star Meghan Trainor opened up about her marriage to "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara and revealed the one thing about her husband that really annoys her.

Trainor and Sabara recently celebrated their five-year anniversary by getting married for a second time. The "All About That Bass" singer shared all the things she loves about Sabara and the one thing that she doesn't like – his bad breath – in a new interview.

"So, is there anything that annoys you about your husband at all?" Jennifer Hudson asked Trainor during the musician's appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"It's that breath," Trainor responded. "Um, it's that morning breath. You know what I'm saying?"

"I love you!" Trainor yelled as she shared her story. "He's here today. He's looking so cute, so f---ing handsome."

"But you know, that morning breath," the musician added, before noting, "He's going to kill me."

She went on to say: "Some dudes are like, 'I can't brush my teeth until I have my coffee.' And I'm like, 'That's not math, baby.' He's like, 'It'll ruin my coffee.' I was like, 'You're ruining my day. So, brush your teeth.'"

"That's my only flaw with him," she revealed. "He probably has so many for me."

Trainor and Sabara first met at a house party in 2014, but began dating in 2016 after being set up by Chloë Grace Moretz.

By the end of 2017, Sabara had proposed to Trainor and the two tied the knot on the pop star's 25th birthday the following year. Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first child in 2021 and their second in 2023.

In honor of their fifth wedding anniversary, Sabara and Trainor got married – again.

"It was my 30th birthday and our five-year anniversary because I got married on my birthday. Because I'm smart," Trainor told Hudson. "So, it was like two-in-one day. We're getting remarried. Nothing like crazy. Just in the backyard. A couple friends over."

Trainor revealed she walked down the aisle to a T-Pain song and her manager married them for a second time.

Outside of her marriage, Trainor has been working on new music. She's set to release her next album, "Timeless," on June 14. The musician has already released the album's single, "Been Like This," featuring T-Pain.

And fans can only expect to hear new music from Trainor while she's still alive. The "Lips Are Movin" singer explained she put a clause in her will that won't allow artifical intelligence to use her voice.

"I’m like, ‘Wait, they can make me say and sing things that I didn’t do?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s spooky," she previously confessed to Fox News Digital.

"So, it is in my will now; you can’t use my voice."

