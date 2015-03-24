Bradley Cooper: 'American Sniper' helps military families

Bradley Cooper was extremely proud to star as U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in Clint Eastwood's "American Sniper."

"Clint and I made this film to help service our military and veterans and their families," Cooper said at a private screening of the film for military families hosted by the USO of Metropolitan New York Friday.

The actor hopes that the film will help bring awareness to the struggles of veterans and their families.

"If people watch this film and have a better understanding of what [military families] go through, then we have done our job. I'm so proud of this film and so humbled by the experience of Chris' story."

"American Sniper" tells the story of the late Kyle, dubbed the most lethal sniper in U.S. history, in the Clint Eastwood-directed film.