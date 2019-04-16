Angelina Jolie officially drops Brad Pitt's last name in latest divorce move

Angelina Jolie took another step to end her brief marriage to Brad Pitt: She dropped his last name.

In documents obtained by The Blast, the Oscar winner petitioned to restore her last name to simply "Jolie."

During their two-year marriage, Jolie, 43, went by "Angelina Jolie-Pitt." The pair's six children will retain their hyphenated last names.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Pitt, 55, and Jolie were granted a bifurcated judgment in their nearly two-year divorce battle. The judgment restored each of their statuses as legally single.

Pitt reportedly also filed his financial information with Jolie's team, which may indicate a final judgment in the divorce is looming.

The couple first separated in 2016.

While Brangelina were only married for two years, the couple were together for nearly 12 years before their split, which has been somewhat acrimonious.

In June 2018, a judge ordered Jolie to give Pitt more access to their six children or risk losing primary custody.

Weeks later, the "Maleficent" star filed court documents asking a judge to finalize the divorce and force Pitt to pay child support for their six children, as well as to retroactively pay for what the actress alleged he missed in accordance with an informal agreement.

Pitt's attorney blasted Jolie's as allegations “unnecessary” and “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage." Jolie's lawyer denied the claims.

By November, however, things seemed to cool down, with Jolie's attorney announcing that a custody agreement had been reached.