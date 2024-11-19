John Stamos' tribute to Dave Coulier bashed as 'shallow' and 'a mockery' as actor battles cancer

John Stamos is taking some heat for how he chose to stand in "solidarity" with good pal and former castmate Dave Coulier, who announced he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma last week.

The 61-year-old actor posted a photo on social media wearing a bald cap alongside a bald Coulier, who preemptively shaved his head before his treatment started. In one image, Stamos can be seen using a buzz cutter to precision on Coulier's head.

"Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro [Dave Coulier.] You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring," he captioned his Instagram post.

"I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you (p.s. - [wife Melissa Coulier] is the most wonderfulest - your true life line!)"

People quickly reacted in the comments section, with many finding Stamos' gesture to be distasteful.

"God bless Dave," one user started. "But is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be 'normal' again. When people take this route they actually shave their head. I can't help but feel that you're using Dave's diagnoses as a way to make yourself more likeable."

"Hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap then not shaving ur (sic) head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off," another reiterated. "What a shallow gesture! Couldn't even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too," another quipped.

"I’m sorry as a breast cancer survivor this is not support. This is a joke. You should be ashamed of yourself. That’s not how you support us," one woman wrote.

Stamos' affinity for his hair was acknowledged in the comments, as well.

"This is a Really odd choice. Shaving your head (especially since your love for your hair is so well known) would have been the move. Although I know you have the sweetest of intentions, This almost feels like a mockery. Not great [John Stamos]," a person commented.

Although another cancer survivor rebuffed that thinking. "As someone who has had cancer three times I NEVER wanted anyone to shave their head for me. I think this is great and hilarious and I’m sure Dave didn’t really want him to shave his head."

According to his IMDb, Stamos only has one project in pre-production.

Others came to Stamos' defense, acknowledging that he and Coulier are great friends and that his intentions were good. "Standing in solidarity isn’t just shaving your head. Don’t be cruel, they are lifelong friends," one user pointed out. "Why are you guys being so miserable on a supportive post? Dave isn’t offended so why are you? John has a job and contracts that don’t allow him to change his appearance unless stated otherwise. Dave is an actor himself and understands that. What’s most important is John is there for his friend when he needs him. Praying for Dave," another said.

"Full House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, who played DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively, both shared words of encouragement beneath Stamos' post. "This is fantastic," Bure wrote with a bunch of heart emojis. "I love you guys so much," Barber added.

Representatives for both Stamos and Coulier did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.