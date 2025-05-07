'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Pitt arrested in NY on multiple charges of sexual abuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Pitt, best known for his roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Dawson's Creek" and "Reptile," has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse, strangulation and sodomy in New York City.

According to court documents viewed and obtained by Fox News Digital, the 44-year-old actor was arrested at Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn on May 2.

Pitt was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, in addition to counts of assault with a blunt object, sodomy in the third degree and strangulation in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judges assigned to Pitt's case set bail at $100,000.

The actor posted bail and was released from custody, according to TMZ. He is scheduled to appear in court June 17.

Representatives for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the New York Post, which first broke the news of Pitt’s arrest, the multiple charges stem from four separate alleged incidents involving a former girlfriend between April 2020 and August 2021. Pitt allegedly attacked her with objects, including a wooden plank and a cinder block, at their home in Bushwick.

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt – an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes – can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual," Jason Goldman, an attorney for Pitt, told Variety in a statement. "In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed."