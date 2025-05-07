Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

'Boardwalk Empire' actor Michael Pitt arrested in NY on multiple charges of sexual abuse

The 44-year-old actor, who also appeared in 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Reptile,' was arrested on May 2

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Sexual abuse allegations against Diddy took off late last year: Mike Dorsey Video

Sexual abuse allegations against Diddy took off late last year: Mike Dorsey

'Murder Rap' director Mike Dorsey reacts to the feds raiding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes in a sex trafficking probe on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Pitt, best known for his roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Dawson's Creek" and "Reptile," has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse, strangulation and sodomy in New York City. 

According to court documents viewed and obtained by Fox News Digital, the 44-year-old actor was arrested at Kings Supreme Criminal Court in Brooklyn on May 2. 

Pitt was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, in addition to counts of assault with a blunt object, sodomy in the third degree and strangulation in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judges assigned to Pitt's case set bail at $100,000. 

SMOKEY ROBINSON ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY FORMER HOUSEKEEPERS IN $50M LAWSUIT

Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt was arrested on May 2 on multiple charges of sexual assault. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The actor posted bail and was released from custody, according to TMZ. He is scheduled to appear in court June 17.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Representatives for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Michael Pitt in theater

The alleged incidents of abuse occurred between April 2020 and August 2021. (Lila Seeley/Getty Images)

According to the New York Post, which first broke the news of Pitt’s arrest, the multiple charges stem from four separate alleged incidents involving a former girlfriend between April 2020 and August 2021. Pitt allegedly attacked her with objects, including a wooden plank and a cinder block, at their home in Bushwick

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Pitt pensive

Pitt allegedly attacked his ex with objects such as a wooden plank and a cinder block at their home in Bushwick. (Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for RFF)

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt – an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes – can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual," Jason Goldman, an attorney for Pitt, told Variety in a statement. "In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed." 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending